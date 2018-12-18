Monetary Management Group Inc increased Altria Group Inc. (MO) stake by 174.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc acquired 15,675 shares as Altria Group Inc. (MO)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 24,651 shares with $1.49 million value, up from 8,976 last quarter. Altria Group Inc. now has $96.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 4.59 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop

Pacad Investment Ltd increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 98.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd acquired 18,881 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock declined 26.69%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 38,081 shares with $1.30M value, up from 19,200 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $5.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 3.99M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $184,966 activity. 3,165 shares were sold by DEVITRE DINYAR S, worth $184,966 on Wednesday, August 29.

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Kimberly Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) stake by 11,525 shares to 2,275 valued at $259,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Dow Dupont Inc Com stake by 11,465 shares and now owns 48,992 shares. Paypal Holdings Inc was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Altria Group had 7 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, August 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Argus Research. Citigroup maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Friday, September 21. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $67 target. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisors Asset Mngmt accumulated 529,550 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Hartford Fincl Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,057 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mackenzie owns 0.3% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2.04M shares. 1St Source Bankshares invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Stearns Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 126,110 shares. Charter Tru Company accumulated 10,049 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Df Dent And owns 4,450 shares. Tower Bridge accumulated 19,709 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.2% stake. Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Hendershot Invests has 0.16% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7,619 shares. Fairfield Bush & reported 0.08% stake. Invesco Ltd holds 10.81M shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 7 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on Wednesday, November 28 to “Buy” rating. UBS downgraded the shares of ZAYO in report on Thursday, November 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research on Thursday, November 8 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James maintained Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) rating on Thursday, November 8. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $32 target.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $21.49 million activity. Connor Richard W. sold $41,001 worth of stock or 1,096 shares. $10.00M worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) was sold by Caruso Daniel on Tuesday, October 30. Waters John F Jr. sold $144,667 worth of stock or 3,869 shares. Rottenberg Linda sold $195,000 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. The insider Steinfort Matt sold $64,546. $54,152 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) was sold by Mays Sandra on Wednesday, October 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold ZAYO shares while 70 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 216.91 million shares or 1.66% less from 220.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Century Companies has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.01 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested in 0% or 22,952 shares. Huntington Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 11,578 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 416 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 1.08M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.02% or 14.86M shares. Cadian Mgmt LP accumulated 1.67M shares. Alyeska Inv Lp has 50,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 162,626 shares. 124,621 were reported by Elk Creek Limited Co. Seatown Pte Ltd invested in 2.7% or 516,700 shares. Archer Mgmt Lp reported 9.37% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 5,296 shares to 5,445 valued at $1.46 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Okta Inc stake by 10,050 shares and now owns 10,600 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.