Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.01, from 2.19 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 33 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 28 reduced and sold their positions in Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals. The institutional investors in our database reported: 5.55 million shares, up from 4.40 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 21 Increased: 14 New Position: 19.

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 78.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,630 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 1.05%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 700 shares with $141,000 value, down from 3,330 last quarter. Public Storage now has $35.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $203.9. About 597,668 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 2.69% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M

Monetary Management Group Inc increased Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) stake by 15,675 shares to 24,651 valued at $1.49 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 3,150 shares and now owns 13,790 shares. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.75 per share. PSA’s profit will be $488.87M for 18.21 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Public Storage had 5 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) rating on Thursday, December 13. Jefferies has “Underperform” rating and $175 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, July 17. On Friday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of PSA in report on Wednesday, August 22 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 12.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deep Value Hidden In The Shares Of Global Self Storage – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Eli Lilly Scores Solid Results in Psoriatic Arthritis Study – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Acquires VIZA Geca to Bolster Its Seating Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $615.46 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 257.95 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 117,659 shares traded. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) has declined 13.44% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.