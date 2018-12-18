Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 253.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 56,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,226 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.39M, up from 22,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.24. About 4.16 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 64.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 13,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,278 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $382,000, down from 20,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 745,246 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 20.05% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,873 shares to 69,363 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Acquires VIZA Geca to Bolster Its Seating Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Brings Innovative Vehicle Access Technologies to China With New Mechatronics Engineering Center – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magna: The Future Of Cars Is Now – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Stocks to Sell Before the Bear Emerges From His Cave! – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sumitomo Chemical: Under-The-Radar Stock With Plenty Of Promise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 3.18% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.57 per share. MGA’s profit will be $545.31 million for 7.07 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Magna International had 65 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. TD Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 14. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 9. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 14 by Susquehanna. As per Tuesday, June 28, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) on Friday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 14 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $56 target in Friday, January 6 report. TD Securities downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, January 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 19,953 were reported by Capital Int Ca. Jnba Advsrs accumulated 4,553 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Fca Tx holds 2,500 shares. 24,196 were accumulated by Orleans Capital Mgmt La. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bancorp Department has invested 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 32,623 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.11% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Howe & Rusling invested in 75 shares. Advisory Gp stated it has 2,170 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amer Bancorporation accumulated 4,717 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 631,024 shares in its portfolio. Sabal Tru holds 217,719 shares. Moreover, Advsr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 16,797 shares. Utd Fire Gp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 23,695 were accumulated by Rmb Mgmt Lc.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American National Insurance Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 4,564 shares to 11.97 million shares, valued at $1.55 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Texas Instruments had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, December 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, August 10. On Friday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TXN in report on Thursday, September 21 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Neutral” on Thursday, January 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, August 27. On Monday, January 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 30 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “INTC or TXN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Stock Looks Like a Strong Buy Heading into 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analog Devices, Another Mini Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why All Tech Investors Should Listen to Microchip Technology – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) option implied volatility into WSJ report Apple (AAPL) cuts production on all 3 New iPhone models – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $512,776 activity. Flessner Kyle M also sold $1.51 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, October 31.