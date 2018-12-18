Moon Capital Management Lp increased Cosan Ltd (CZZ) stake by 53.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Lp acquired 1.55M shares as Cosan Ltd (CZZ)’s stock rose 31.35%. The Moon Capital Management Lp holds 4.43M shares with $29.81 million value, up from 2.88 million last quarter. Cosan Ltd now has $2.05B valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 629,920 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has declined 9.31% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America

Among 9 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Hanesbrands had 12 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Friday, November 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19 target in Thursday, August 2 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of HBI in report on Monday, December 3 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, November 2. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 2. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, August 23. See Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) latest ratings:

03/12/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17 New Target: $18 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20 New Target: $18 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $19 New Target: $18 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18 New Target: $17 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Standpoint Research Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Initiates Coverage On

17/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $24 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $15 New Target: $14 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $28 New Target: $26 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $24 New Target: $20 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $21 New Target: $19 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold Hanesbrands Inc. shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviva Pcl invested in 0.02% or 173,261 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 9,569 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 36,053 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 66,620 shares. Check Inc Ca holds 2.5% or 2.72 million shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt invested in 94,761 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 79,323 shares. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 538 shares. Brandywine Global Ltd reported 37,488 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 587,719 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability reported 31,832 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 1.13 million shares. Levin Strategies Lp owns 10,050 shares. Barclays Plc reported 861,433 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $27,955 activity. Mathews Jessica Tuchman sold $34,982 worth of stock or 2,115 shares. NELSON RONALD L also bought $398,750 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares. Hytinen Barry bought 10,100 shares worth $147,340. $602,711 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares were sold by Upchurch W Howard Jr. Evans Gerald bought $97,370 worth of stock or 6,500 shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $330,322 was made by JOHNSON JOIA M on Monday, November 5.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, makes, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.66 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It has a 1173.18 P/E ratio. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 5.23 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance