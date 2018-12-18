Morgan Stanley decreased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) stake by 24.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley sold 1.21M shares as Discover Finl Svcs (DFS)’s stock declined 17.14%. The Morgan Stanley holds 3.66M shares with $279.62 million value, down from 4.86 million last quarter. Discover Finl Svcs now has $20.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.83. About 2.43M shares traded or 18.98% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has declined 11.86% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot

Among 8 analysts covering AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AvalonBay Communities had 8 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $192 target in Wednesday, September 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by BTIG Research. On Monday, December 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Monday, October 22. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird downgraded AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) on Wednesday, August 15 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Argus Research. See AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) latest ratings:

17/12/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $168 New Target: $194 Maintain

06/12/2018 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $216 Upgrade

21/11/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $196 New Target: $205 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

22/10/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

05/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $186 New Target: $192 Maintain

15/08/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $197 Downgrade

02/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $180 New Target: $195 Maintain

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $8.27 million activity. The insider Breslin Sean J. sold 3,366 shares worth $636,444. Wilson Stephen W sold 2,905 shares worth $540,010. McLaughlin William M also sold $4.35 million worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shares. $257,264 worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) was sold by SCHULMAN EDWARD M on Friday, November 16. O’Shea Kevin P. also sold $182,240 worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shares. HOREY LEO S III also sold $373,760 worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) on Monday, November 19. Shares for $347,983 were sold by Shea Keri A on Monday, November 19.

The stock increased 1.38% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $182.35. About 520,750 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 4.16% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.14 billion. As of January 31, 2009, the firm owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 30.5 P/E ratio. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold AvalonBay Communities, Inc. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 122.18 million shares or 1.58% less from 124.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% or 12,414 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 539,908 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited Com has 0.08% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 71,444 shares. Lasalle Inv Securities holds 6.96% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 1.77M shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Kempen Mgmt Nv holds 1.5% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) or 103,217 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Invesco Limited reported 3.23 million shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 1,145 shares or 0% of the stock. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc Inc reported 125 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp owns 187,672 shares. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 409 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) has 586 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 8,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 117,829 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 34.19% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.55 per share. DFS’s profit will be $698.81 million for 7.19 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.46% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Discover Financial had 6 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, October 2 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Friday, September 21. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $92 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DFS shares while 274 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 280.30 million shares or 2.26% less from 286.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.06% or 2.07 million shares. Boston Prtn has 1.13% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 12.68M shares. Bogle Mngmt Limited Partnership De has 182,085 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 2,916 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Ltd Com reported 78,708 shares. Highvista Strategies holds 4,800 shares. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership holds 38,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,468 shares. Boys Arnold Incorporated reported 7,953 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.11% or 19,184 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management accumulated 0.13% or 20,420 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.28% or 2.44 million shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Whittier Trust Co has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Morgan Stanley increased Uniti Group Inc stake by 300,971 shares to 1.38M valued at $27.78 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Crispr Therapeutics Ag stake by 36,098 shares and now owns 232,540 shares. Smartsheet Inc was raised too.

