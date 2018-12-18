Morgan Stanley Upped Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Position; Last Week Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Simon Property Group had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, October 29. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 31. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $203 target in Monday, September 10 report. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 5 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. See Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) latest ratings:

Morgan Stanley increased Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) stake by 1.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 134,446 shares as Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD)'s stock declined 0.67%. The Morgan Stanley holds 7.33M shares with $157.72M value, up from 7.19M last quarter. Starwood Ppty Tr Inc now has $5.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 2.34 million shares traded or 7.03% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.58% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley decreased Suncoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) stake by 95,043 shares to 726,484 valued at $11.08M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) stake by 73,879 shares and now owns 1.62M shares. Ashland Global Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STWD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 162.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 161.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Com accumulated 46,567 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei Investments Company reported 0.02% stake. Metropolitan Life Communications, a New York-based fund reported 6,352 shares. Kbc Nv has 0.03% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Essex Fincl Serv invested in 0.05% or 11,100 shares. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.76% or 63,800 shares in its portfolio. S R Schill Associates reported 22,777 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 14,297 shares. 358,153 were accumulated by Bb&T. Yorktown Management & holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 140,000 shares. D E Shaw And reported 9,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 48,339 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,250 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 5.72 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Starwood Property Trust had 3 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 21. The stock of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Simon Property Group, Inc. shares while 218 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 284.88 million shares or 1.89% less from 290.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neuberger Berman reported 578,543 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 1.27 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.29% or 343,495 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management accumulated 2,319 shares. Michigan-based Csat Advisory L P has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Carroll Fincl Associate owns 107 shares. M&R Capital Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Fayez Sarofim reported 7,486 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability invested in 61,674 shares or 0.15% of the stock. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.12% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Century holds 0.14% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 830,176 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 39,595 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset accumulated 0% or 122,610 shares. Da Davidson has invested 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bancorporation Of The West invested in 23,776 shares or 0.49% of the stock.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.27 million activity. Broadwater Steven K. sold $146,271 worth of stock or 859 shares. On Tuesday, October 30 RULLI JOHN sold $1.12M worth of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 6,000 shares.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $62.45 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 23.67 P/E ratio. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties.

