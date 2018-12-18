Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 55.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 61,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,596 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, down from 109,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 2.18 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 32.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] - Appeal #17-1888 - 2018-04-06; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 14/05/2018 – MOODY'S AFFIRMS LEAR'S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Moody's Affirms Lear's Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Among 21 analysts covering Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

More important recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha" on December 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga", Seekingalpha.com published: "Deutsche Bank warms up to auto – Seeking Alpha" on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "KeyBanc Looks For Winners And Losers In The Auto Parts Space – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $4.01 EPS, down 8.45% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.38 per share. LEA’s profit will be $257.34 million for 7.58 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.09 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Recent Analysis Shows The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Health Insurance Innovations, Stratasys, The Mosaic, Cardinal Health, and Plug Power Market Influences – Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq" on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "The Mosaic Company (MOS) CEO James O'Rourke Presents at Citi's 2018 Basic Materials Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha" published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "CSS Industries: Undervalued On All Fronts, A Rare Net-Net In This Market – Seeking Alpha" on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: "Mosaic (MOS) Sees Phosphate Supply and Demand Tight Into 2019, Reasonably Bullish on Potash – Bloomberg, Citing CEO – StreetInsider.com" published on November 27, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 12, 2018 – Benzinga" with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 61.76% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MOS’s profit will be $212.00M for 13.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive.