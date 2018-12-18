Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $295,000, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $96.16. About 701,452 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has declined 43.05% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.05% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L (MPLX) by 32.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 15,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,812 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.14 million, up from 46,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 2.28 million shares traded or 37.06% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 7.71% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website

Among 21 analysts covering MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 2.96% less from 234.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank owns 3,039 shares. Moreover, Salient Capital Advisors Limited Com has 4.99% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 50,155 shares. Raymond James Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 467,969 shares. Tortoise Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 28.19M shares or 5.7% of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L reported 37,100 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc accumulated 402,938 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 25,690 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 12,894 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Tn reported 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Pnc Fincl Grp reported 330,397 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp reported 57,765 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 345,959 shares. Naples Glob Lc holds 0.1% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 10,300 shares. Wexford Capital LP invested in 118,097 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Trellus Management Company Llc, which manages about $123.52 million and $69.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 25,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 62.37% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.93 per share. OLED’s profit will be $16.48 million for 68.69 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.08% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Universal Display has $225.0 highest and $31 lowest target. $135.83's average target is 41.25% above currents $96.16 stock price.