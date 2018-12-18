Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 44.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 9,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,992 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07M, down from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 1.03M shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 31.30% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,528 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.30 million, down from 54,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 18.52M shares traded or 36.03% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Hike Bets in Major Oil Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon asked to set greenhouse gas reduction targets – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Hess Is Set Up for Success in 2019 and Beyond – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 6.72M shares. Fin Engines Advisors Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 381 shares. Numerixs Investment holds 0.08% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. 59,802 were reported by Hayek Kallen Management. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 1.32 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Nwq Inv Co Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division has 1.82% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 159,488 shares. Gamco Et Al invested in 41,698 shares. Montrusco Bolton reported 152,901 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Gladius Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 0% or 3,668 shares. Narwhal Mngmt has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Trustco Bancorp N Y holds 60,885 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 27,325 were reported by Bontempo Ohly Ltd Liability Com. Snow Capital Limited Partnership has 2.6% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 638,264 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $104 highest and $20 lowest target. $81.39’s average target is 13.04% above currents $72 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Hilliard Lyons initiated Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, June 7. Hilliard Lyons has “Long-Term Buy” rating and $90 target. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 5 by Scotia Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 29. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, January 19 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Thursday, March 2. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 8. TD Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 6 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 3. As per Thursday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 13.24 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Hansen Neil A on Friday, December 14. $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Spellings James M Jr. Schleckser Robert N sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861. Verity John R had sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22 million. The insider Rosenthal David S sold $614,337. Shares for $757,284 were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr.

Investors sentiment is 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 21 investors sold CDW shares while 159 reduced holdings. only 69 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 130.75 million shares or 1.36% less from 132.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Advisory Research Inc reported 44,497 shares. Rothschild Com Asset Management Us holds 0.16% or 180,127 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 133,004 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 243,194 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts Corporation has 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 15,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 538,399 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 9,835 shares. 862,101 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.64% or 25,000 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers holds 0.01% or 34 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 101,421 shares. Creative Planning owns 2,668 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Town And Country Commercial Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 0.19% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 4,465 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd reported 4.53 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CDW’s profit will be $172.49M for 18.49 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.01% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 sales for $22.34 million activity. $363,000 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares were sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V.. 17,500 shares valued at $1.47M were sold by LEAHY CHRISTINE A on Tuesday, July 10. 14,900 shares were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M, worth $1.32 million on Wednesday, September 12. 16,216 shares were sold by Richards Thomas E, worth $1.48M on Wednesday, December 12. 10,000 shares were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E, worth $876,910. KULEVICH FREDERICK J. sold 2,421 shares worth $216,074.

Among 12 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. CDW has $89 highest and $43 lowest target. $65.77’s average target is -22.66% below currents $85.04 stock price. CDW had 41 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 8 by Barclays Capital. The stock of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, March 22. The company was initiated on Wednesday, October 14 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6800 target in Monday, July 17 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 3 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 3 by Robert W. Baird.