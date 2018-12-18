Laffer Investments increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 144 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,139 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $671.79M, up from 10,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 9.41 million shares traded or 7.75% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 5.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 13,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 262,755 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.69M, up from 248,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.66% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 16.60M shares traded or 217.18% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has declined 12.08% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Coca-Cola Stock Be the Next Giant to Fall? – Yahoo Finance” on December 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Canopy Growth vs. Cronos Group – Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Stock Purchase December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Altria & Cronos Rumor: What â€˜Big Tobaccoâ€™ Gets If It Becomes â€˜Big Cannabisâ€™ – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, November 17 report. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 18 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, June 14. Piper Jaffray maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Thursday, July 27. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $7600 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, September 8. As per Tuesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, December 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 5. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 30.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $403.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier by 18 shares to 1,544 shares, valued at $198.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entertainment Properties by 116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,082 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 13,101 were reported by Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt Inc. Ashford Incorporated holds 0.06% or 8,718 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 4,563 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Arcadia Corp Mi has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 98,944 are owned by Fulton Bank & Trust Na. Pnc Financial Serv Gp Incorporated Inc invested in 5.12M shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt stated it has 3,983 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Incorporated stated it has 75,653 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 3.40M shares. Monarch Capital Mngmt Inc holds 13,651 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Qci Asset holds 236,521 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Sol Capital Communication has invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4,500 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. PPL Corporation had 50 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Wednesday, September 14. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, August 10 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, September 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, December 31 with “Buy”. Jefferies upgraded PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on Wednesday, July 19 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $43.5 target in Tuesday, September 5 report. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Evercore downgraded PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) rating on Monday, February 8. Evercore has “Hold” rating and $36 target. On Tuesday, December 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Underperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PPL in report on Wednesday, June 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 38 investors sold PPL shares while 225 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 525.30 million shares or 3.15% less from 542.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital Advisers Lc accumulated 17,095 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 0.36% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 12,000 shares. Lincoln National stated it has 12,777 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.1% or 1.03 million shares. Lsv Asset has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 2.62M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sigma Planning reported 25,941 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Affinity Invest Advisors Lc has 363,219 shares. Invesco has invested 0.23% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 36,238 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 769 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.11% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 149,000 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Univest Of Pennsylvania invested 0.37% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Fin Architects Inc has 27,207 shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stitch Fix Inc by 11,150 shares to 9,079 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 20,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,686 shares, and cut its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

More important recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sand In My Shoes – Why I Bought PPL – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “3 Utility Stocks to Power Up Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jane’s November Dividend Increases And Income Tracker – Retirement Accounts – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, PPL and HollyFrontier – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.