Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries (NBR) by 123.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 343,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 623,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.84M, up from 279,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $833.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 15.58 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 54.44% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 7,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,623 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.34 million, up from 62,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.78. About 2.79 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $3.28M was sold by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0.13% or 152,641 shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd accumulated 70,464 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Commerce owns 1,787 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 47,250 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi stated it has 101,369 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 1,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.48% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Eii Mngmt holds 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,558 shares. Notis holds 9,750 shares. Dupont Capital stated it has 15,979 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 69,744 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 472,803 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset owns 0.08% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,634 shares. Guardian Advsr Lp holds 0.1% or 4,725 shares. Exchange Capital Incorporated invested in 15,190 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Newmark Group, Amphenol, First American Financial, Union Pacific, Campbell Soup, and Goldcorp â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern: Is This As Good As It Gets? – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What To Expect From Union Pacific’s Coal Freight Business In The Near Term? – Forbes” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,751 shares to 267,474 shares, valued at $12.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,814 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited Com.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation has $190 highest and $78 lowest target. $140.04’s average target is 0.19% above currents $139.78 stock price. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, March 15. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $159 target. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, October 5 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 12 by JP Morgan. Seaport Global initiated Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, October 24 with “Buy” rating. UBS upgraded the shares of UNP in report on Tuesday, January 9 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Friday, July 21 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 18 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, January 21. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, September 8.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eight oilfield service stocks cut at Raymond James on lower activity outlook – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arena Pharma, Autodesk, Coca-Cola, GE, Marvell, Monster Beverages, Nabors, Procter & Gamble and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nabors Industries: Difficult Path To Profitability – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 34 analysts covering Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), 27 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Nabors Industries Ltd. had 120 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. Howard Weil maintained the stock with “Sector Outperform” rating in Tuesday, November 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, April 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 15 by Guggenheim. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 31 report. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) earned “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, June 27. As per Wednesday, June 1, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, July 7, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. Tudor Pickering upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 29 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 13 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.93, from 2.09 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 29 investors sold NBR shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 308.02 million shares or 6.70% less from 330.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.03% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Oceanic Investment Limited holds 152,405 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Livingston Group Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 250 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of has 216,131 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Com owns 47,565 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd owns 7,759 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 10,188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc owns 82,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Asset Management Inc accumulated 25,705 shares. 10.55M are held by State Street Corp. Riverhead Capital Management holds 35,397 shares. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 483,252 shares.