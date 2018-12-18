National Pension Service decreased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 10.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. National Pension Service sold 56,972 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock declined 12.57%. The National Pension Service holds 492,999 shares with $38.01 million value, down from 549,971 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $34.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $65.06. About 3.27M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 3.09% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video)

First Philippine Fund Inc (FPF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 33 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 25 sold and reduced their stakes in First Philippine Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 9.26 million shares, up from 9.18 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Philippine Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 18 Increased: 18 New Position: 15.

Among 12 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baxter International had 15 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, December 4 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 13. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 31 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold BAX shares while 324 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 422.39 million shares or 1.97% less from 430.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $560.34 million activity. Pleau Scott sold $801,450 worth of stock. FORSYTH JOHN D sold $100,530 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. Accogli Giuseppe sold $1.36M worth of stock or 17,647 shares. Another trade for 4,110 shares valued at $274,096 was made by Shapazian Carole J on Thursday, December 13. $6.03M worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares were sold by Eyre Brik V. 8.00M shares valued at $548.96 million were sold by Third Point LLC on Monday, December 3.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. BAX’s profit will be $383.14M for 22.59 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 399,808 shares traded or 62.34% up from the average. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) has declined 21.05% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500.

Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 3.55% of its portfolio in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund for 228,741 shares. Comerica Securities Inc owns 334,486 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nine Masts Capital Ltd has 0.53% invested in the company for 90,900 shares. The New York-based Mathes Company Inc. has invested 0.33% in the stock. Delta Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 20,040 shares.