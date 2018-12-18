Weiss Asset Management Lp increased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) stake by 1876.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp acquired 1.61 million shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA)’s stock declined 12.44%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 1.70 million shares with $36.62 million value, up from 86,000 last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) now has $42.98B valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 8.73 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has risen 22.93% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI (PALONOSETRON HCI) INJECTION, 0.25 MG/5 ML, IN THE UNITED STATES; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 07/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – NOTE OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM A PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED – LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, 0.05% W/V IN CANADA; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON FEB 27, CO AND ADAPT PHARMA OPERATIONS LIMITED RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) stake by 33.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 16,751 shares as Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 67,129 shares with $1.98 million value, up from 50,378 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp Com now has $238.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 58.12M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America cyber tech chief says; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 20/04/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: BROKERAGE FLOWS ROSE FOR FIRST TIME IN YRS IN 1Q18; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH’S ANDY SIEG WILL KEEP CHANGES MADE AHEAD OF FIDUCIARY RULE -MEMO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 13,326 were reported by Brandywine Tru Co. Greatmark Prns holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 260,578 shares. Winfield Associates holds 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 7,000 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania holds 125,197 shares. Savant Ltd Llc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 12,022 shares. Moreover, One Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.77% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Park Oh holds 875,634 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc invested in 0.12% or 20,000 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership owns 2.11 million shares. Sanders Capital Limited Liability Co reported 18.04M shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.14% or 60,293 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc owns 114,443 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, December 12, the company rating was downgraded by Wood.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America Pfd Shs Series L declares $18.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofAML tops 2018 IPO league tables – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Value Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America Pfd Shs Series CC declares $0.3875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GE, BAC, GOOGL – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharma (NYSE:TEVA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Teva Pharma had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research given on Monday, September 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 3 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rating on Monday, November 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $27 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 25 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Monday, July 16. Mizuho maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Monday, September 17 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Monday, September 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Leerink Swann.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Value Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teva up 1% premarket on positive fremanezumab data – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Tivity Health, and Marine Products Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva down 3% premarket on expanded investigation into generic drug price fixing – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Teva’s generic EpiPen hits the market in limited doses – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: November 27, 2018.