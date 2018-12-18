Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 16.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 4,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,852 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.02M, up from 27,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $280.54. About 803,352 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 19/03/2018 – F-16 jet production in India will be exclusive: Lockheed; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 18/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $928 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 22/03/2018 – Poland says U.S. missile shield site delayed until 2020; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q EPS $4.02; 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 1.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 1,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,161 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.11 million, down from 92,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.27B market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $10.69 during the last trading session, reaching $273.49. About 6.88M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix (NFLX) Ramps Up Effort to Diversify Content Library – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Disney, 21st Century Fox, Twitter and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “2 Risks That Could Affect the Future Apple App Store Revenue – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix’s Bollywood Romance – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Stock May Be On The Verge Of A Break Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report. Loop Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 9 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, September 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 13 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Evercore on Tuesday, December 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 17 by Vetr. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, October 4 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 2 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, April 11.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 56,879 shares to 109,638 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc Com (NYSE:URI) by 4,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiera Cap Ser Tr Captl Emrg In.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66 million for 284.89 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gyroscope Gru Limited Co has 2,650 shares. 324 are owned by Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. Waddell And Reed holds 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 670,255 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate, North Carolina-based fund reported 336 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 38,721 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.55% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,395 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 37,165 shares. 4,590 are owned by Duff And Phelps Invest Management. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 368,919 shares. 25.67M are held by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Limited invested in 904,005 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Lc has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sands Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 5.27 million shares.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 34 insider sales for $193.79 million activity. The insider BARTON RICHARD N sold $250,233. HASTINGS REED sold $27.21 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, July 23. Shares for $14.47 million were sold by HYMAN DAVID A on Thursday, July 19. 472 shares valued at $189,272 were sold by KILGORE LESLIE J on Tuesday, June 19. SARANDOS THEODORE A sold $40.10 million worth of stock or 111,391 shares. On Tuesday, October 16 HALEY TIMOTHY M sold $7.36M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 21,882 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $13.89 million activity. Shares for $2.35 million were sold by Lavan Maryanne. Tanner Bruce L also sold $3.46 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, November 7.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “This Lockheed Martin littoral combat ship has hit a key milestone – Washington Business Journal” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Moody’s, Hershey, NovoCure, Mohawk Industries, La-Z-Boy, and Lockheed Martin Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Option Traders Play Defense Amid Trump Budget Buzz – Schaeffers Research” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Colorado-built InSight probe lands on Mars and calls home from Red Planet – Denver Business Journal” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Secures Multi-Year F-35 Lock Assemblies Contract from Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 33,814 shares to 991,875 shares, valued at $44.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 23,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,630 shares, and cut its stake in Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 27,800 were reported by Omers Administration. Cap Ca invested in 0.04% or 838 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 3,920 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 851,486 are held by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Hillsdale Inv Management has 6 shares. Martin Currie Limited has 18,595 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 13,043 are owned by Amica Mutual Com. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Financial Gp Inc has invested 0.36% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mason Street Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.25% or 34,830 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Michigan-based Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.24% or 22,214 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Among 24 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 19 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. As per Monday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 19 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, September 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, August 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 17 by Berenberg. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 20.