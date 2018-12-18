F & M BANK CORPORATION VIRGINIA (OTCMKTS:FMBM) had an increase of 11.54% in short interest. FMBM’s SI was 5,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 11.54% from 5,200 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 4 days are for F & M BANK CORPORATION VIRGINIA (OTCMKTS:FMBM)’s short sellers to cover FMBM’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 800 shares traded. F&M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Axogen Inc (AXGN) stake by 43.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 86,000 shares as Axogen Inc (AXGN)’s stock declined 27.23%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 285,000 shares with $10.50 million value, up from 199,000 last quarter. Axogen Inc now has $815.63M valuation. The stock decreased 23.39% or $6.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 4.61M shares traded or 822.85% up from the average. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has risen 11.57% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Investors sentiment is 0 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 0 investors sold F&M Bank Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 325,632 shares or 100.10% more from 162,733 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jnba Fin Advsrs holds 0% or 83 shares. Moreover, Cutler Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.5% invested in F&M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM).

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the holding firm for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company has market cap of $101.97 million. The firm offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It has a 14.05 P/E ratio. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; farmland loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; and dealer finance.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 31 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $98,053 activity. The insider Comer Carrie A bought $71. Shares for $8,750 were bought by CRIST JOHN N. $198 worth of F&M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) shares were bought by Shillingburg Stephanie E. 55 shares were bought by Hanna Mark Christopher, worth $1,991. CAPLINGER LARRY A had bought 160 shares worth $6,008 on Friday, July 27. 5 shares valued at $165 were bought by HAYSLETT NEIL W on Monday, December 3. The insider FITZWATER ELLEN R bought $8,750.

Among 3 analysts covering AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AxoGen had 3 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann given on Tuesday, June 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, October 30 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 162,759 shares to 2.09M valued at $290.72M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) stake by 4,723 shares and now owns 560,464 shares. Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) was reduced too.

