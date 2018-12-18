HUBSPOT INC (HUBS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.18, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 104 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 102 reduced and sold positions in HUBSPOT INC. The active investment managers in our database now have: 36.40 million shares, down from 37.15 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding HUBSPOT INC in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 74 Increased: 59 New Position: 45.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) stake by 8.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 15,215 shares as Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI)’s stock declined 20.68%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 166,785 shares with $13.37 million value, down from 182,000 last quarter. Mks Instruments Inc. now has $3.60B valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.69. About 265,955 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 29.54% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M

Scge Management L.P. holds 11.14% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. for 878,650 shares. Eventide Asset Management Llc owns 350,000 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atika Capital Management Llc has 1.62% invested in the company for 60,000 shares. The New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc has invested 1.3% in the stock. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 58,351 shares.

The stock increased 2.96% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $129.26. About 245,672 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) has risen 59.29% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $5.07 billion. The Company’s software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into clients and delight customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers professional, and phone and email support services.

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.88% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Lci Industries stake by 14,470 shares to 138,315 valued at $11.45M in 2018Q3. It also upped Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) stake by 10,560 shares and now owns 199,710 shares. American Woodmark Corp. (NASDAQ:AMWD) was raised too.

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 12.28% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $80.97 million for 11.12 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.