Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 107,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $167.04M, down from 3.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 18.48 million shares traded or 38.06% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 109.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 2,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,055 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $604,000, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $116.1. About 7.37 million shares traded or 4.12% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY)

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, March 10 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 7. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of KO in report on Friday, December 16 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 12 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 20 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, January 9, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 30 report. On Friday, September 15 the stock rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”. On Monday, August 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Hold”. Sterne Agee CRT initiated the shares of KO in report on Tuesday, July 21 with “Buy” rating.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 34,200 shares to 336,157 shares, valued at $23.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. $2.60 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares were sold by MURPHY JOHN. Another trade for 9,200 shares valued at $450,340 was sold by DINKINS JAMES L. 75,538 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares with value of $3.74 million were sold by MARK LARRY M. $761,040 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by MANN JENNIFER K. Shares for $2.63M were sold by CRESPO FRANCISCO. Another trade for 43,000 shares valued at $2.06M was made by SMITH BRIAN JOHN on Wednesday, October 31.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. KO’s profit will be $1.79B for 28.77 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt holds 49,558 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Ny has invested 0.24% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 1,845 were accumulated by Barnett And. Oppenheimer invested in 773,778 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 613,800 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Trust Com holds 60,281 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 71,317 were reported by Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc. King Luther Mgmt Corp invested in 2.67M shares or 0.93% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Sirios Capital LP has invested 2.67% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Compton Management Inc Ri accumulated 25,126 shares. 315,730 are held by Envestnet Asset. Ar Asset Mgmt owns 173,015 shares. Nwq Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.9% or 951,560 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 2.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 70,854 shares. Meritage Mngmt holds 0.39% or 91,979 shares.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. TAUREL SIDNEY bought 4,311 shares worth $495,846. $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by Rometty Virginia M. The insider Swedish Joseph bought $232,838. OWENS JAMES W bought 1,000 shares worth $114,673. Another trade for 2,153 shares valued at $249,722 was bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 77,595 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 65,950 shares stake. Heritage Corporation holds 118,690 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Veritable LP holds 46,744 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 5,600 shares stake. Victory Capital reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2.77M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Forbes J M Communication Llp reported 4,097 shares. Conestoga Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,235 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Co holds 8,000 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.37% or 29,991 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Williams Jones & Associate Ltd stated it has 41,394 shares. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware has invested 0.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).