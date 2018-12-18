Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.90 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $191.32. About 2.71 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 14.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 12,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,761 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.33 million, down from 87,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 5.08 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech stated it has 1.13 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fairfield Bush & reported 29,600 shares. Howland Limited has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 400 shares. Saratoga Research Inv Mgmt holds 3.73% or 652,446 shares in its portfolio. Payden & Rygel has 2,000 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.08% or 244,887 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 66,056 shares. 216,626 are owned by Bryn Mawr Trust Communication. Lord Abbett Communications Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.41% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.74 million shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 9,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested 0.36% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Connecticut-based Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Strategic Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 2,691 shares.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 21 by Telsey Advisory Group. Cowen & Co downgraded NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, December 6 to “Market Perform” rating. On Thursday, October 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Monday, December 5. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Friday, December 22. Citigroup maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Thursday, March 23. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $60 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NKE in report on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $81 target in Friday, June 29 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 28 by Brean Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 22 by Telsey Advisory Group.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. $8.24M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by Campion Andrew. SPRUNK ERIC D had sold 150,000 shares worth $11.86M on Friday, June 29. Matheson Monique S. also sold $1.41M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, September 11. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $3.06M was made by Krane Hilary K on Thursday, July 5. Shares for $1.36M were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on December, 20 after the close. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NKE’s profit will be $714.65 million for 39.40 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% negative EPS growth.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $307.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Science Inc. by 22,227 shares to 72,660 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $486,015 activity.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, April 29 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 8 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 11 by Citigroup. Tigress Financial maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 11 report. Bernstein maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, December 11 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 19. The stock has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 16.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $329.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 13,500 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 19,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc..

