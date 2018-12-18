Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 156.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 100,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,283 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04 million, up from 64,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 22.71M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 4.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 9,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,626 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.35M, down from 225,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $71.7. About 3.95 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on December, 20 after the close. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NKE’s profit will be $714.65 million for 39.83 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “John W. Rogers, Jr. Joins NIKE, Inc. Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VLUE, GM, MU, GILD: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, MU, AMSF – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron: Problematic Trend – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Sierra Wireless vs. Micron Technology – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Lowers Micron (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target, Says DRAM Cycle Deteriorating Faster Than Projected – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

