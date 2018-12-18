Nine Masts Capital LTD Lifted Its Netease (NTES) Stake; William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Had 6 Bulls

Among 10 analysts covering William Hill PLC (LON:WMH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. William Hill PLC had 35 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 7 by Berenberg. The firm has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt given on Monday, November 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 16 with “Overweight”. Peel Hunt upgraded William Hill plc (LON:WMH) on Monday, August 6 to “Add” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by Peel Hunt. As per Friday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Friday, August 3 by Peel Hunt. See William Hill plc (LON:WMH) latest ratings:

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 1390.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd acquired 3,825 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock rose 25.71%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 4,100 shares with $936,000 value, up from 275 last quarter. Netease Inc now has $30.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233. About 534,941 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 26.07% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61

The stock decreased 1.86% or GBX 2.95 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 155.75. About 6.73M shares traded or 2.99% up from the average. William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent William Hill plc (LON:WMH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Eldorado Resorts Partners with William Hill US to Bring Sports Wagering to Company’s National Casino Portfolio – Business Wire” on September 05, 2018, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “IGT And William Hill US Form Strategic Partnership For US Lotteries – PR Newswire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Regional Casinos Won’t Be Impacted By Paddy Power Betfair-FanDuel Merger – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2018. More interesting news about William Hill plc (LON:WMH) was released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “Mobile Gambling Revenues To Grow At 36% CAGR: Gabelli – ValueWalk” with publication date: August 06, 2014.

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.34 billion GBP. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Gaming Ethics Panel is Welcome News for China’s TCEHY, NTES – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: BILI, PVTL, NTES, PLAB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is NetEase Selling Its Online Comics to Bilibili? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: SGMA, PVTL, BILI, NTES, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ACWX, NTES, BAP, TEVA: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NetEase had 9 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, December 6 report. On Friday, November 16 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, September 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, November 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 10 by Nomura. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 30 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 3. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 10 by JP Morgan.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) stake by 64,400 shares to 75,300 valued at $776,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Alphabet Inc (Put) stake by 12,177 shares and now owns 50 shares. Ishares Tr (Call) (SHYG) was reduced too.