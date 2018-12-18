Nine Masts Capital LTD Trimmed Jd Com (Put) (JD) Position; 7 Analysts Covering Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB)

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased Jd Com Inc (Put) (JD) stake by 68.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 1,074 shares as Jd Com Inc (Put) (JD)’s stock declined 22.69%. The Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 500 shares with $450,000 value, down from 1,574 last quarter. Jd Com Inc (Put) now has $30.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 11.64M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin

Among 12 analysts covering Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on March, 1. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -650.00% negative EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased Square Inc (Call) stake by 11,469 shares to 13,253 valued at $1.31M in 2018Q3. It also upped Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 29,060 shares and now owns 29,123 shares. Neuberger Berman Mlp Income was raised too.

