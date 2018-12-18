Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 7.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 209,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $111.46 million, down from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 4.85% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 116,907 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has risen 4.65% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) by 66.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 104,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 53,822 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96 million, down from 158,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 140,512 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 81.61% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says Vacant Board Seat Won’t Be Refilled; Board to Be fixed at 10 Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHEF); 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.69 TO $0.78; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.68 TO $0.77; 20/04/2018 – The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 20/04/2018 – THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Chefs’ Warehouse

Among 2 analysts covering Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Noah Holdings Limited had 4 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 10 with “Overweight”. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 9 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 4 by JP Morgan.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 104,200 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $107.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rise Ed Cayman Ltd by 333,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $436.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 65,967 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $15.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Key Energy Services Inc. by 674,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Global Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 10 investors sold CHEF shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 23.34 million shares or 6.75% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atria Limited Liability Corporation invested in 18,570 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.58% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 1.71M shares. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 198,316 shares. Blackrock has 2.17M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability stated it has 10,154 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 173,587 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Raymond James And Assoc owns 14,601 shares. Friess Associates invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Company has 105,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica State Bank stated it has 27,872 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company accumulated 498 shares or 0% of the stock. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 10,345 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Since July 17, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $35.61 million activity. Another trade for 1,088 shares valued at $34,925 was made by OLIVER KATHERINE on Monday, September 10. 492,711 shares valued at $17.64M were sold by Pappas John on Monday, October 8. Shares for $7.39M were sold by Pappas Christopher.

Among 8 analysts covering Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chefs’ Warehouse had 30 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 1, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 9 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18.0 target in Wednesday, November 8 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CHEF in report on Thursday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 5 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 17 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, November 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 9 by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 39.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CHEF’s profit will be $9.59M for 26.82 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.42% EPS growth.