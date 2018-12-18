Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp (NNA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.04, from 0.42 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 9 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 24 sold and reduced stock positions in Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 15.19 million shares, down from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 11 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

Nokota Management Lp decreased Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) stake by 33.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp sold 100,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU)’s stock declined 22.49%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 200,000 shares with $9.05M value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc (Put) now has $39.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 22.01M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

Nokota Management Lp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 1.60M shares to 5.90 million valued at $1.72B in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (Call) (KRE) stake by 2.56M shares and now owns 3.00M shares. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UHS) was raised too.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.60 million activity. 100,000 shares were sold by SWITZ ROBERT E, worth $5.40 million on Monday, July 2. Thorsen Steven L. JR sold $2.20M worth of stock or 40,000 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $72.39 million. It owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

Analysts await Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $-1.35 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $-1.2 per share. After $-2.25 actual earnings per share reported by Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation for 3.81 million shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd owns 145,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in the company for 373 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 62,500 shares.

