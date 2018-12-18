Nomura Holdings Has Decreased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake; KB Home (KBH) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 82.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 100,772 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock declined 2.43%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 21,928 shares with $1.12 million value, down from 122,700 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $79.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 2.39M shares traded. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has declined 3.72% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 15/05/2018 – Rio Tinto warns of threat from rising costs and resource nationalism; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – DEAL FOR $1.7 BLN; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO’S MD SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES IVAN VELLA SPEAKS IN PERTH; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : HSBC RAISES TO BUY; 14/03/2018 – RPT-EXPLAINER-Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – ADJUSTMENTS TO 2018 ALUMINIUM GUIDANCE MAY ALSO BE MADE AS A CONSEQUENCE OF U.S. SANCTIONS; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Jean-Sébastien Jacques, CEO, Rio Tinto; 20/03/2018 – Glencore Buys Rio Tinto Interest in Hail Creek, Valeria Resource, for $1.7 Bln

Among 9 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. KB Home had 20 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, September 14 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 29 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, November 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on Thursday, November 15 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of KBH in report on Thursday, November 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, September 26. See KB Home (NYSE:KBH) latest ratings:

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. MEZGER JEFFREY T sold $6.38M worth of stock. 79,564 shares valued at $1.91M were sold by HOLLINGER WILLIAM R on Monday, October 1.

The stock increased 2.69% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 1.61 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has declined 35.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold KB Home shares while 62 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 74.64 million shares or 2.64% more from 72.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Com has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Sadoff Inv Limited Liability Com has 2.11% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 1.02M shares. Hl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 30,863 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 22,933 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 2,400 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 43,665 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Edgestream Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 22,099 shares. New York-based Two Sigma Secs Llc has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 1.79 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 565,918 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Product Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.58% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 268,794 shares stake.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 12.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Among 3 analysts covering Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rio Tinto Plc had 3 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The stock of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 10 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by HSBC on Thursday, June 21 to “Buy”.

Nomura Holdings Inc increased Alcoa Corp stake by 18,163 shares to 82,420 valued at $3.37 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Alaska Air Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:ALK) stake by 9,251 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Class A was raised too.

More notable recent Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rio Tinto to sell African uranium mine to Chinese buyer for up to $106.5M – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rio Tinto approves $2.6B for high tech Western Australia iron ore mine – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Mining.com published: “Rio’s partner in Aussie copper project says nothing great so far about it – MINING.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “20 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teck sells stake in Quebrada Blanca copper project to Sumitomo for $1.2B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.