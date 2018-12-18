Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Hawaiian Holdings (HA) stake by 37.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 30,408 shares as Hawaiian Holdings (HA)’s stock declined 22.19%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 112,464 shares with $4.51M value, up from 82,056 last quarter. Hawaiian Holdings now has $1.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 352,388 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 26.14% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Capacity Up 7.3%; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – FEB TOTAL TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 7.4 PERCENT ON AN INCREASE OF 4.9 PERCENT IN CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5% to 7%; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS $2.84; 03/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.56; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC HA.O FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 84.8 PCT, UP 1.9 POINTS; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Load Factor 85.2% Vs 84%; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS UPDATES EXPECTED METRICS ON NEW ACCOUNTING; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM 12.93 CENTS VS 12.47 CENTS

Among 8 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. PulteGroup had 13 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 7, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 24 by BTIG Research. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 24. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, September 21 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform” on Thursday, October 25. On Monday, November 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. Citigroup maintained PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $26 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, September 14 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 23. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. See PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) latest ratings:

12/11/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

25/10/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $29 New Target: $28 Upgrade

24/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $30 New Target: $25 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $28 New Target: $24 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $24 Upgrade

22/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $34 New Target: $24 Downgrade

18/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral New Target: $28 Downgrade

10/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $32 New Target: $26 Maintain

21/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $37.5 New Target: $28 Downgrade

14/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33 New Target: $30 Maintain

More notable recent Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Hawaiian Holdings Stock Just Dropped an Unlucky 13% – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: November Traffic Data Grab Spotlight; HA & LUV Disappoint – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: UNFI, UPS, HA – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Airline Stocks Rose by Double Digits in November – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PV Nano Cell Sicrys Big Success IDTechEx Show – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hawaiian Holdings had 11 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 10 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 25. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 25 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 10 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Imperial Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) on Wednesday, November 14 with “Underweight” rating. On Thursday, December 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Waste Management (NYSE:WM) stake by 11,819 shares to 2.39 million valued at $215.93 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 118,113 shares and now owns 934,376 shares. Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold HA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.01 million shares or 1.62% more from 42.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc owns 8,373 shares. Invesco reported 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 7,355 shares. D E Shaw & Inc, New York-based fund reported 76,245 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Cim Investment Mangement Inc invested 0.12% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Prelude Cap Ltd Com stated it has 13,878 shares. Td Asset stated it has 167,400 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 15,034 shares. Amg National Bancorporation holds 0.07% or 28,421 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 80,648 shares. First Personal Fin Ser owns 203 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Frontier Mgmt Communication Limited Liability owns 164,078 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp accumulated 20,481 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.38 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 8.89 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

The stock increased 2.54% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 4.26M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has declined 23.91% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte

More recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “5 Homebuilders to Consider as Sentiment Falls to 3-Year Low – GuruFocus.com” on December 17, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Homebuilders erase morning losses after Powell blinks – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Micron Technology, PulteGroup and Intuit – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 20, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold PulteGroup, Inc. shares while 154 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 239.88 million shares or 0.04% more from 239.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Mutual Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Raymond James Finance Svcs owns 63,944 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust Company invested in 2,000 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 83,013 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America stated it has 737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsr invested in 0% or 2,238 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca holds 0% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio. 521,298 are held by Bogle Mgmt L P De. Virtu Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 36,408 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0% or 70,077 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 28,954 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited reported 1,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 146,185 were accumulated by Cornercap Invest Counsel. Pggm Invests has 828,327 shares.