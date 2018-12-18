Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 78.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $90,000, down from 7,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 1.72 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has risen 9.03% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 12/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $54 TARGET PRICE; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Is Being Advised by Centerview Partners LLC; 15/05/2018 – Nordstrom Expands Extended Sizing To 30 Stores With 100 Brands; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Of Nordstrom Board Announces The Receipt And Rejection Of An Indicative Proposal To Acquire The Company; 11/04/2018 – A New York Welcome for the Nordstrom Men’s Store; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Talks Break Down, Next Move Unclear; 19/04/2018 – Pay for Piloting Nordstrom

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (Put) (UTX) by 89.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 82,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.48 million, up from 92,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 2.28 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 22.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.2 per share. JWN’s profit will be $245.96 million for 8.22 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.40% EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), 9 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Nordstrom Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 10 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. Susquehanna maintained it with “Hold” rating and $45.0 target in Wednesday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, November 10 with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, September 14. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 13 by Gordon Haskett. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Nomura. On Friday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Monday, August 17 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 17 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $32.86 million activity. NORDSTROM ERIK B had sold 118,161 shares worth $6.38M on Friday, July 6. Shares for $759,745 were sold by Deputy Christine. On Wednesday, October 10 SARI ROBERT sold $549,693 worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 8,795 shares. $4.99M worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was sold by Worzel Ken on Monday, September 10. NORDSTROM BLAKE W sold $7.83M worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Thursday, September 20. The insider NORDSTROM PETER E sold 118,161 shares worth $6.29 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 34 investors sold JWN shares while 171 reduced holdings. only 82 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 95.92 million shares or 9.54% more from 87.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7,047 were reported by Gsa Llp. Brown Advisory Inc reported 5,870 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 5,816 shares. Tobam has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 21,160 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Summit Secs Gru Ltd has 5,000 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Company accumulated 41,085 shares. Aristotle Cap Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 22,733 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking invested in 92,911 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 21,118 were accumulated by Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated. Alps Advisors has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 28,600 shares. Bartlett Com Lc accumulated 100 shares. Smithfield Co holds 3,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Nordstrom Stock Fell 20% Last Month – Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nordstrom: On The Sidelines For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “American Airlines, Morgan Stanley, Nordstrom, Gold: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 13 – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stock Goes On Sale: Is Nordstrom Worth Buying? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom: Good House, Bad Block, Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $28.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athenahealth Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 1.84M shares to 1,800 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 13,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,394 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, November 10. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 12 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Monday, November 16 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, January 25. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $112 target in Monday, December 5 report. Citigroup maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, October 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, December 1. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UTX in report on Monday, September 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of UTX in report on Sunday, October 8 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “United Technologies’ Business Split: What You Need To Know (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies: Dead Money During Spin-Off Process – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “United Technologies Finally Makes Its Split-Up Plan Official – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Analysts Could Be Missing About General Electric Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 24, 2018.