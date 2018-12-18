Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 78.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $90,000, down from 7,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 1.08M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has risen 9.03% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom ends talks with Nordstrom family to take company private; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORD; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM SEES FULL-PRICE BUSINESS STABILIZING; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Rejects Nordstrom Family Buyout at $50 a Share; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom acquires 2 digital retail start-ups; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom says takeover talks with founding family are over; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE RESULTED, IN PART, FROM COMMITTEE’S DELIBERATIONS AFTER NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP SAID EXPLORING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL; 05/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD: RECEIPT, REJECTION OF AN; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 21.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 4,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,218 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.62M, up from 22,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $485.14. About 330,219 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG)

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 34 investors sold JWN shares while 171 reduced holdings. only 82 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 95.92 million shares or 9.54% more from 87.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Com owns 5,161 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Garde Cap Inc holds 0.05% or 4,666 shares. 5,870 are owned by Brown Advisory Inc. Millennium Management Limited Company holds 0.12% or 1.58 million shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Partnership invested in 544,330 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 41,109 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 41,515 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 91,144 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 7,485 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 89,954 shares. 31,571 are owned by Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability. D E Shaw And Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 58 shares.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 22.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.2 per share. JWN’s profit will be $245.98M for 8.26 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.40% EPS growth.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $32.86 million activity. Another trade for 75,800 shares valued at $4.99M was made by Worzel Ken on Monday, September 10. SARI ROBERT sold $3.48M worth of stock. $150,912 worth of stock was sold by Nordstrom James F JR on Thursday, July 5. 118,161 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares with value of $6.29 million were sold by NORDSTROM PETER E. On Monday, September 10 Deputy Christine sold $759,745 worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 11,534 shares. NORDSTROM BLAKE W also sold $7.83 million worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nordstrom: Good House, Bad Block, Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Goes On Sale: Is Nordstrom Worth Buying? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Raytheon, S&P Global, Teledyne Technologies, Nordstrom, Charles River Laboratories International, and US Silica â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Nordstrom Stock Fell 20% Last Month – Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom: On The Sidelines For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), 9 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Nordstrom Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, February 27 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 10 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60.0 target in Wednesday, December 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 7. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 18 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, May 12 by Maxim Group. The firm has “Sell” rating by Northcoast given on Monday, March 7. On Monday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, November 13.

Among 23 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Intuitive Surgical Inc had 91 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 4 by Evercore. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 2. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 1 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 11. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Tuesday, January 2. RBC Capital Markets maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Friday, September 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $1000.0 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, October 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 18 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpha Cubed Lc owns 996 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fincl Services reported 29 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 425 shares. Parametric Portfolio Llc stated it has 323,402 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 411 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested in 0.09% or 574,330 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Commerce holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,046 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc accumulated 2,377 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.08% or 10,078 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 4,024 were reported by Pittenger Anderson. New York-based Joel Isaacson Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Nordea Inv Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 6,269 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 726 shares.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 sales for $59.70 million activity. $127,690 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by SMITH LONNIE M. Shares for $123,002 were sold by Samath Jamie. Brogna Salvatore sold $1.13 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $500,000 was sold by Johnson Amal M. Rosa David J. had sold 32,500 shares worth $16.28 million on Tuesday, October 23. Another trade for 28,085 shares valued at $15.24 million was sold by GUTHART GARY S.