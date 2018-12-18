Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group New Adr (VOD) by 20.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 57,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,912 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.84 million, down from 280,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group New Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 5.35 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL TRANSACTION VALUES INDUS TOWERS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF INR715BN; 08/05/2018 – TELESTE OYJ – TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – UPC Holding BV (“UPC Holding”), UPCB Finance IV Limited (“UPCB lV”) and UPCB Finance Vll Limited (“UPCB Vll”) announce agreement to sell certain assets to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 18/04/2018 – KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN – CNBC TV18 CITING; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE NZ WILL DEFEND FIBREX CHARGES; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE WILL BECOME EUROPE’S LEADING NEXT GENERATION NETWORK OWNER, SERVING LARGEST NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS AND HOUSEHOLDS ACROSS EU.”; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone veteran Balesh Sharma named new CEO for Vodafone-ldea India telco combine; 01/04/2018 – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETES PURCHASE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 15/05/2018 – CENTRICA PLC – MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR AND CFO OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC, WITH EFFECT FROM 27 JULY 2018

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 34,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 275,596 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.03M, up from 241,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 13.75 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vodafone: Heads Or Tails, I Win Either Way – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) a Strong ETF Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Liberty Global-Vodafone Deal Faces EU Antitrust Investigation – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: VOD, MELI – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) had 27 analyst reports since October 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, June 13. HSBC downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 17 report. Standpoint Research initiated the stock with “Accumulate” rating in Tuesday, January 3 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 6 by Citigroup. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 25 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, November 13 the stock rating was upgraded by CFRA to “Strong Buy”. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 16. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) on Wednesday, April 20 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, January 10 to “Buy”.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $313,856 activity. $116,028 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $295,945 was sold by McBride Kevin Thomas. Another trade for 5,117 shares valued at $247,155 was made by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES on Thursday, November 29.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings.