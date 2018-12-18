Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) by 162.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 209,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89M, up from 129,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 834,361 shares traded. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has risen 18.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical INO News: 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 31/05/2018 – Inovio CEO to Speak on Viral Epidemic Preparedness Panel at BIO International Convention; 11/04/2018 – Inovio Awarded Up to $56 M From CEPI to Advance DNA Vaccines Against Lassa Fever and MERS; 24/05/2018 – Inovio Pharma: Shawn Bridy Joins Company as Vice Pres of Business Development; 20/03/2018 – Inovio Closes License and Collaboration Agreement with ApolloBio To Develop and Commercialize VGX-3100 in Greater China; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Inovio Awarded up to $56 Million from CEPI to Advance DNA Vaccines Against Lassa Fever and MERS; 09/05/2018 – Inovio Pharma 1Q Loss $32.4M; 14/03/2018 – INOVIO 4Q LOSS/SHR 24C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 12/03/2018 ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 27.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 10,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 27,321 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35 million, down from 37,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.39. About 2.74 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 4.85% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 18/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL SANDOZ IN PACT W/ PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP,; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT’S STILL EVALUATING SANDOZ ORAL SOLIDS BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PHYSICIANS ARE GROWING MORE CONFIDENT IN USING ENTRESTO; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 20/04/2018 – New Novartis analyses at AAN show siponimod’s efficacy on disability and cognition in secondary progressive MS patients; 24/03/2018 – The I/O revolution: With major funding from Novartis, Surface Oncology launches a CD47 trial amid a swarm of rivals and files for $75M #IPO $NVS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 09/05/2018 – STAT: EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen called Novartis’s CEO promising access to the president and member…; 17/05/2018 – ROCHE CEO SCHWAN SAYS COMPANY HAS HAD NO CONTACT WITH TRUMP LAWYER COHEN

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 9.17% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.2 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.04B for 16.30 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fund Flow Data Suggests Traders Are Betting On Emerging Markets Heading Into 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tilray up 13% premarket on Sandoz partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis’ Kymriah shows durable effect in blood cancer studies – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Puma Bio’s neratinib shows positive action in late-stage breast cancer study; shares up 9% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis lands Luxturna approval – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Novartis Ag had 44 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 19. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 29. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of NVS in report on Monday, November 26 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 12 to “Underperform”. The stock of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 10. Chardan Capital Markets initiated it with “Buy” rating and $95.0 target in Tuesday, September 20 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Friday, April 1. On Thursday, March 23 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of NVS in report on Friday, October 13 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Hold” on Friday, June 23.

More notable recent Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inovio’s DNA-Encoded Monoclonal Antibody (dMAbâ„¢) Platform Moves Ahead with Positive Data, Patents and Grants – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. vs. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2018. More interesting news about Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Inovio (INO) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on May 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Emergent’s (EBS) Zika Vaccine Candidate Meets Study Endpoint – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had 46 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Brean Capital maintained Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) rating on Monday, March 14. Brean Capital has “Buy” rating and $18 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of INO in report on Friday, October 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 5. The company was maintained on Friday, January 12 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 2 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 22 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, October 25. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of INO in report on Wednesday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52 million and $292.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 9,936 shares to 25,457 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 14,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).