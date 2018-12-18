Community Bank increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 3.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,119 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.98 million, up from 127,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $117.26. About 4.05 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 15,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,445 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $871,000, down from 29,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 5.76M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.79 billion for 13.46 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,966 activity.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Shares for $495,846 were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31. WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1. 1,000 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $114,673 were bought by OWENS JAMES W. 11,451 shares were sold by Gherson Diane J, worth $1.67 million. Rometty Virginia M had bought 8,500 shares worth $998,835.

