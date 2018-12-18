White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 29.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.62M, up from 43,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $177.22. About 1.20M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 25.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 86.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 9,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,921 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.12 million, up from 10,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $101.02. About 5.13 million shares traded or 40.09% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. $960,959 worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was sold by CAMPBELL JEFFREY C on Tuesday, September 4. 12,500 shares valued at $1.30M were sold by Squeri Stephen J on Thursday, November 1.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express -1.0% after Buckingham downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Financial Stocks That Are Still Too Risky for Comfort – Investorplace.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lease approved for upscale travel lounge at Charlotte Douglas International Airport – Charlotte Business Journal” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Enterprise Finance Corporation has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wealthtrust reported 1,054 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cambridge Trust reported 27,007 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma invested in 0.04% or 2,825 shares. Guardian Cap Lp reported 13,761 shares stake. Prescott Gru Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.09% or 4,500 shares. Moreover, Patten And Patten Tn has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,948 shares. 9,821 are held by Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Ma. Middleton Ma owns 6,600 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. American Ins Tx holds 0.69% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 130,525 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4,708 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt accumulated 8,589 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aspen Investment reported 3,825 shares. Wheatland Advsrs has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.1% or 3.50M shares.

Among 39 analysts covering American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), 15 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. American Express Company had 135 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 13 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 22 with “Underperform”. Bank of America maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Thursday, July 20. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $102 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $59 target in Friday, January 22 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 6. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, January 8 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Thursday, October 19. Credit Suisse has “Sell” rating and $84.0 target. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, December 28. Wood maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Tuesday, April 11. Wood has “Buy” rating and $91 target.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $420.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 13,075 shares to 67,217 shares, valued at $18.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 38,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,785 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 23 sales for $92.37 million activity. $9.06M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Monday, October 1. Klarich Lee also sold $1.86 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Monday, September 10. Anderson Mark also sold $6.25M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Tuesday, July 3. MERESMAN STANLEY J had sold 1,979 shares worth $402,788 on Wednesday, June 27. Shares for $229,021 were sold by Bonanno Kathleen on Wednesday, July 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold PANW shares while 187 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 0.14% more from 73.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.68% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 14,701 shares. Ancora Lc has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 0.42% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 97,781 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,353 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Piedmont Investment owns 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 8,543 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 428,421 shares. 1,100 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% or 296,906 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.06% or 80,550 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 12,746 shares. Monetta Finance Services Inc stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Jane Street Gru Limited reported 27,290 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.39% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Among 54 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 43 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 239 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, November 24. The company was maintained on Friday, February 26 by FBR Capital. Oppenheimer maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Thursday, June 1. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $17300 target. As per Tuesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. Topeka Capital Markets maintained the shares of PANW in report on Tuesday, November 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, November 22 with “Outperform”. On Thursday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, July 7 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, February 27.