Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (OLBK) EPS Estimated At $0.58; Anworth Mortgage Asset Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report $0.58 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 38.10% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. OLBK’s profit would be $9.85M giving it 11.57 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Old Line Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 1.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 75,822 shares traded or 95.05% up from the average. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 7.49% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.49% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp (ANH) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.16, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 45 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 45 cut down and sold positions in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 47.78 million shares, down from 47.79 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 32 Increased: 32 New Position: 13.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 24 insider sales for $3.51 million activity. On Tuesday, August 14 the insider HOVDE ERIC D sold $110,610. On Friday, August 17 the insider Shah Suhas R bought $8,374. Shares for $13,435 were bought by MANUEL GAIL D. On Monday, July 30 the insider Suit John M II bought $34,500. Semanie Mark A bought $27,750 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Shares for $7,160 were bought by Deadrick Stephen J on Tuesday, October 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 2.29, from 3.24 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Old Line Bancshares, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.45 million shares or 46.62% less from 15.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential owns 7,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Penn Capital reported 58,256 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 515 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 120,014 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advsrs Ltd owns 264,985 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Company accumulated 26,100 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 90,462 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 108 shares. Walthausen And Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 49,140 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.22% or 203,594 shares. Amer Intl Gru owns 10,395 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.19% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 15,818 shares. Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Old Line Bank that provides banking services and products to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company has market cap of $456.01 million. The firm accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 17.37 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $426.35 million. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. It has a 11.73 P/E ratio. The firm also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation for 378,300 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 290,000 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Financial Group Inc has 0.65% invested in the company for 1.42 million shares. The Texas-based Afam Capital Inc. has invested 0.23% in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.00 million shares.