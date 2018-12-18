Omega Advisors Inc decreased its stake in New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) by 5.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors Inc sold 143,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.84M, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors Inc who had been investing in New Media Investment Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 189,968 shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 25.74% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 28/03/2018 – New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Palm Beach Post & Palm Beach Daily News For $49.25 Million; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 06/04/2018 – New Media Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS, PLUS SEVERAL NICHE PUBLICATIONS AND COMPANION WEBSITES, FROM COX MEDIA; 06/03/2018 New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Austin American-Statesman For $47.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Rev $340.8M; 11/04/2018 – New Media to Sell Substantially All of Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Digital Rev $38.6M

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 9.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 11,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 142,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.95M, up from 130,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 1.68 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 19.14% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Omega Advisors Inc, which manages about $12.65B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 647,812 shares to 10.44 million shares, valued at $64.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $168,960 activity. Freiberg Gregory William had sold 85,000 shares worth $1.21M. Reed Michael had bought 75,000 shares worth $1.07 million. Davis Kirk A bought 6,750 shares worth $95,850.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $192.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods (NYSE:CBPX) by 61,191 shares to 74,109 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,041 shares, and cut its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (NYSE:WRB).

