On December 17-18 The Crypto coin Motion (MTN**) fell down in value over -2.00%

Motion (MTN**) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.000358053000000001 or -2.00% trading at $0.017544597. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, Motion (MTN**) eyes $0.0192990567 target on the road to $0.0383279311221916. MTN** last traded at BigONE exchange. It had high of $0.01790265 and low of $0.0171149334 for December 17-18. The open was $0.01790265.

Motion (MTN**) is down -68.02% in the last 30 days from $0.05486 per coin. Its down -39.36% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.02893 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago MTN** traded at $0.00 (non existent). MTN** has 2.10 billion coins mined giving it $36.84M market cap. Motion maximum coins available are 2.10 billion. MTN** uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 08/01/2018.

Motion is a quality game recommendation platform based on blockchain technology. It serves worldwide quality gamers with short videos and graphic content, thus to solve the issue of centralized game assets, non-transparent game economic system and over commercial of games recommendation platforms.

Motion Token (MTN) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform.