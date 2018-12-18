On December 17-18 The Cryptocurrency Hiveterminal Token (HVN) went up in value over 1.22%

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $9.42858000000006E-05 or 1.22% trading at $0.0078459255. According to Cryptocoin Analysts, Hiveterminal Token (HVN) eyes $0.00863051805 target on the road to $0.0186697629217479. HVN last traded at LiveCoin exchange. It had high of $0.0078622812 and low of $0.0077121936 for December 17-18. The open was $0.0077516397.

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is down -51.48% in the last 30 days from $0.01617 per coin. Its down -71.58% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.02761 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago HVN traded at $0.05431. HVN has 500.00 million coins mined giving it $3.92 million market cap. Hiveterminal Token maximum coins available are 500.00 million. HVN uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 03/07/2017.

The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services.

The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain.