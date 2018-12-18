Ontology Gas (ONGAS) registered -1.41% drop during a day

Ontology Gas (ONGAS) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0033659332 or -1.41% trading at $0.2353646694. According to Crypto Experts, Ontology Gas (ONGAS) eyes $0.25890113634 target on the road to $0.468904445681109. ONGAS last traded at BitZ exchange. It had high of $0.2387306026 and low of $0.2346843212 for December 17-18. The open was $0.2387306026.

Ontology Gas (ONGAS) is down -50.95% in the last 30 days from $0.4798 per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago ONGAS traded at $0.00 (non existent). Ontology Gas maximum coins available are 1000.00M. ONGAS uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 30/06/2018.

Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.