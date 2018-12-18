Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 29.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 510,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $87.36M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.21. About 2.29 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 12,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,655 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.70M, down from 277,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 27.29M shares traded or 34.48% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark reported 28,972 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth accumulated 139,393 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors Inc owns 27,762 shares. Torch Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2,100 shares. Camarda Financial Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 2,214 shares. Artisan Partners Lp holds 1.54% or 15.75 million shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 19.40M shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cornercap Counsel holds 0.75% or 111,075 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.36% or 114,771 shares. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mgmt Inc reported 119,120 shares stake. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Company holds 115,735 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Lloyds Banking Group Incorporated Public Lc invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 19,366 shares.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $26.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 32,453 shares to 224,067 shares, valued at $12.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 390,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O (NYSE:AOS).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. D’s profit will be $617.09 million for 19.74 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wafra holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 255,007 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management invested in 0.19% or 45,018 shares. Hennessy Advisors accumulated 1.8% or 693,296 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Llc reported 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sumitomo Life Insurance has 23,920 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 566,888 shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 11,062 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc invested in 0.2% or 5,297 shares. Old Dominion Cap Incorporated holds 2.53% or 118,002 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,214 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Communication has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Welch And Forbes Limited Co holds 0.01% or 3,531 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Com holds 5,895 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.93% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $711,500 activity.

