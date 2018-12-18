Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 9,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 775,220 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.61 million, down from 784,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 13.88 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/03/2018 – CITI FICC, EQUITIES REVENUE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 404,768 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $150.53 million, up from 403,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.96% or $15.67 during the last trading session, reaching $331.8. About 3.71M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $290.0 target in Wednesday, November 15 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, January 8 report. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Friday, July 14 to “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, October 9. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $325.0 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BA in report on Friday, April 28 with “Hold” rating. The rating was initiated by Standpoint Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 26. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, June 4. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $324 target. Buckingham Research upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 28 report. On Thursday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lion Air stands firm on $22B Boeing order cancellation – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analysts Weigh In Bullishly on BA, MCD Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing’s Share Price Crashes – What Now? – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Make Mine Vanilla: Dull Jobs Report Might Be Just What’s Needed After Wild Week – Benzinga” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Embraer to appeal injunction blocking Boeing deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49 million and $768.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.35 million shares to 500,100 shares, valued at $34.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. Another trade for 1,640 shares valued at $602,733 was sold by RAMOS JENETTE E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Gp Inc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cannell Peter B & Company accumulated 2,750 shares. Winfield reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stonebridge Cap Management owns 9,748 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 17,564 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 17,001 shares. The Washington-based Filament Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beese Fulmer Investment Management stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stralem & Incorporated has invested 3.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ipg Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,414 shares. Georgia-based Homrich And Berg has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley & Associates has invested 0.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prudential Public Limited Com reported 473,489 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 8.25 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blue Financial holds 0.56% or 15,927 shares in its portfolio. Provise Management Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.26% stake. Waratah Advsr has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Homrich & Berg owns 5,202 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Argent invested in 47,606 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 9,000 are owned by Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 7.24M shares. Boston Advsr Limited Com accumulated 58,333 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,900 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8.55M shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 1.94M shares. Somerset Trust accumulated 1.57% or 44,395 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company reported 0.62% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 7.93 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi CFO warns efficiency ratio could falls short of 2018 goals – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Citigroup Shares Are Down 5% Thursday – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Dan Nathan Gives Update On His Winning Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi among group backing Access Fintech startup – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) by 3,416 shares to 476,217 shares, valued at $106.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.