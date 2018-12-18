Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 128,298 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.73M, down from 135,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 16.33M shares traded or 90.09% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 83.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 563,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 114,482 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.97M, down from 677,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 11.88 million shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. MARKS MICHAEL E had bought 8,000 shares worth $482,480.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 0.7% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 45,061 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi invested in 3.45% or 9.05M shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Corporation holds 52,995 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). White Pine Capital Limited Liability Company holds 5,393 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank owns 4.79 million shares. Commerce Retail Bank has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Town & Country Bancorp & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 0.37% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Randolph, a Ohio-based fund reported 176,975 shares. Hilton Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 80 shares. Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland has invested 1.7% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Street Corporation invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 399,931 shares to 654,400 shares, valued at $44.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 18,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.69M for 22.65 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7800 target in Monday, July 24 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80 target in Monday, April 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 14 by KLR Group. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tudor Pickering on Friday, March 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10300 target in Wednesday, July 5 report. The rating was maintained by Howard Weil on Monday, January 25 with “Focus Stock”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 25 with “Equal Weight”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, September 29. As per Thursday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 25.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 200 shares to 5,559 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 23,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Fasolo Peter also sold $24.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. Shares for $5.77 million were sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. Sneed Michael E had sold 30,943 shares worth $4.41M on Friday, November 23. 7,899 shares were sold by Kapusta Ronald A, worth $1.08 million on Friday, September 7. 748 shares valued at $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. On Friday, November 16 Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 264,465 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, September 20 to “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 16. As per Wednesday, October 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, July 14 with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, October 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Tuesday, September 13. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $115 target. The rating was initiated by Standpoint Research on Friday, May 20 with “Sell”.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.77 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 55,462 shares. Greylin Mangement Inc reported 3.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca owns 142,095 shares. Family Tru invested in 2.36% or 40,889 shares. Hendley & Inc has invested 4.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Liberty Capital Mngmt has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 60,275 were reported by Old Point Trust And N A. Moreover, Ims Cap Management has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,971 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,266 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company holds 10,605 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 49,946 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Company accumulated 1.49% or 98,874 shares. De Burlo Gp invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bourgeon Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

