Orleans Capital Management Has Upped Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Holding; Dermira (DERM) Sentiment Is 0.96

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) stake by 25.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Orleans Capital Management Corp acquired 3,515 shares as Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC)’s stock declined 2.44%. The Orleans Capital Management Corp holds 17,229 shares with $1.71M value, up from 13,714 last quarter. Genuine Parts Co Com now has $14.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $95.93. About 623,475 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.88% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS

Dermira (DERM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 47 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 49 decreased and sold positions in Dermira. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 35.10 million shares, up from 33.73 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dermira in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 27 Increased: 27 New Position: 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold GPC shares while 198 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 113.63 million shares or 5.34% more from 107.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.80 million are owned by Geode Cap Management Llc. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 754 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited accumulated 2,612 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 12,744 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 678,493 shares. Rampart Investment Lc accumulated 3,849 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsr Llc has 0.21% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,775 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,369 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia reported 15,915 shares. Kcm Lc has 0.44% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cleararc Cap Inc invested in 0.05% or 3,776 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Farmers Merchants Invests owns 52,954 shares. First American National Bank has 0.04% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Automotive Minute: NAPA Auto Parts partners with startup PartsTech – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on December 13, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Genuine Parts Company Announces Officer Promotions – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sand In My Shoes – Why I Bought PPL – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Genuine Parts Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Genuine Parts had 2 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of GPC in report on Friday, July 20 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, October 30.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $260 activity. The insider HOLDER JOHN R bought $50,405. 512 shares were sold by Neill James R, worth $50,145 on Thursday, July 26.

Nea Management Company Llc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. for 3.51 million shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owns 338,060 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opaleye Management Inc. has 0.27% invested in the company for 97,400 shares. The Maryland-based Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has invested 0.24% in the stock. Fosun International Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 353,913 shares.

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dermira enters into credit facility with Athyrium Capital Management – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dermira Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind CASI Pharmaceuticals, Booking, Enstar Group, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Dermira, and Kaiser Aluminum â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dermira to Present at Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dermira Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:DERM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Analysts await Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-1.80 EPS, down 34.33% or $0.46 from last year’s $-1.34 per share. After $-1.58 actual EPS reported by Dermira, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.92% negative EPS growth.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $383.30 million. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia.

The stock decreased 7.14% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 673,233 shares traded or 22.24% up from the average. Dermira, Inc. (DERM) has declined 56.32% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.32% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 27/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – 4-YEAR DATA ON CIMZIA® HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE IN RMD OPEN; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 29/05/2018 – UCB Gets FDA OK of Cimzia for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss/Shr $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Dermira Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr