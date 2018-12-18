Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) by 27.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 281,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.41M, up from 221,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Amerisafe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 66,828 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 0.36% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.84; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q OPER EPS 86C, EST. 77C; 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86; 23/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMERISAFE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSF); 27/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC AMSF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $54

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 11.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 8,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.30 million, down from 72,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.59. About 3.69M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Hld (NYSE:HAL) by 133,964 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $74.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health by 399,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,770 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

More notable recent Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amerisafe Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aflac’s US and Japan Business Places It Firmly for Growth – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Aflac’s (AFL) Minority Stake Being Eyed by Japan Post – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMERISAFE Announces 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, MU, AMSF – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Amerisafe had 8 analyst reports since October 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 27 by SunTrust. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, April 5 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.46, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold AMSF shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 18.96 million shares or 15.93% less from 22.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Commerce Fincl Bank owns 9,981 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 10,602 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 188,000 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.02% or 15,473 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Company holds 203,214 shares. Amer Century Cos reported 0.03% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Ameritas Partners owns 1,636 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). American International Inc, a New York-based fund reported 15,024 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 44,342 shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. Shares for $880,200 were bought by ROGERS BRIAN C on Friday, November 23. Another trade for 15,735 shares valued at $1.80M was sold by CROOM MARSHALL A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,200 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 124,114 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Haverford Fincl Inc has invested 1.85% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Seabridge Advsrs reported 41,132 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Newfocus Fincl Gp Ltd holds 3.92% or 63,195 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 14,074 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 0.06% or 8,105 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,257 shares. Covington Mgmt has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Banced owns 6,113 shares. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Highland Cap Management Lc invested in 0.96% or 116,651 shares. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 3.31% or 207,262 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow dives about 500 points to its lowest close since May – CNBC” on December 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on November 20, 2018, Cnbc.com published: “S&P 500 drops more than 2% to new low for 2018, Dow dives 500 points – CNBC” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J.M. Smucker falls to 2018 low – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Lowe’s – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, January 24 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 23 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, January 19 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 28 by Piper Jaffray. On Tuesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 28. As per Thursday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $782.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) by 34,483 shares to 38,314 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 58,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).