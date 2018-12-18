Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 21.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 58,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 328,822 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.22M, up from 270,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 8.68 million shares traded or 43.17% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 38.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,287 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.40M, down from 15,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.4. About 2.16M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL

Among 31 analysts covering Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), 16 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Deere & Company had 141 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 19 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Tuesday, January 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $200.0 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 13 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of DE in report on Monday, August 22 with “Underweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Wednesday, September 5 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, April 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 23 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 20. As per Friday, July 29, the company rating was downgraded by UBS.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.69 million activity.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks for the Market Comeback – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks To Watch For November 21, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere & Company: High-Quality Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Albany declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 16,252 shares to 56,287 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 13,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 34.35% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.31 per share. DE’s profit will be $566.15M for 21.22 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 66 investors sold DE shares while 310 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 202.38 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp reported 12,365 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 36,298 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Broderick Brian C invested in 1,430 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 19,186 shares. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Homrich Berg holds 0.03% or 2,801 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Commerce has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Kcm Invest Limited Liability invested in 10,313 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,238 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 325,362 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Amarillo Fincl Bank holds 0.12% or 1,750 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 79,586 shares. Marshfield Assoc reported 701,970 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc owns 0.26% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1.01 million shares.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Synchrony, Apogee, Costco, and Ribbon Communications and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Callaway Golf, Synchrony Financial, Roper Technologies, Ringcentral, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Advanced Micro Devices â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGTI TRVN HTHT IGCC FIT SYF TSRO EIX MDR ATUS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG NKTR SYF GSKY RBBN (SONS) MGI NSANY CURO LOMA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, IGCC, FIT and SYF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.