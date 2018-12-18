Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 75.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 43,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 100,278 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.73 million, up from 57,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $110.02. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc. (OSIS) by 14.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 49,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.58 million, down from 332,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 75,404 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 14.41% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.50 TO $3.69, EST. $3.53; 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.50 TO $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.69; 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.065 BLN TO $1.095 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Adj EPS 86c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 51,000 shares. 96,671 are held by Pinnacle Assoc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 241,659 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Glenview National Bank Tru Dept holds 14,601 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Sather Finance Group invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has 0.83% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stillwater Capital Ltd Liability has 2,459 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mengis Capital Mngmt invested 1.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability owns 839,936 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 16,634 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Contour Asset Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 376,955 shares. 174,610 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. 23,967 are owned by Greenleaf.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $508,690 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, December 12. $15.05 million worth of stock was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Wednesday, July 11. On Friday, November 9 IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 47,733 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research to “Buy” on Monday, April 18. As per Monday, October 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, January 18 to “Underperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 5 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 22. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Thursday, October 12 to “Neutral”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 9 by Argus Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Friday, November 10. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 6 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 26 by Needham.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,988 shares to 8,335 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,265 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 sales for $6.30 million activity. Green James W also bought $19,163 worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares. 4,500 shares were sold by GOOD STEVEN C, worth $345,870 on Wednesday, September 5. Maginnis Malcolm Peter sold $39,494 worth of stock or 552 shares. Shares for $2.88M were sold by EDRICK ALAN I on Monday, December 3.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 33,125 shares to 273,450 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 135,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.43, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold OSIS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 17.63 million shares or 0.28% less from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc reported 1,704 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 0% or 1,245 shares. Stifel owns 4,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bbt Mngmt invested in 0.4% or 14,189 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp owns 19,943 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 15,697 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 323,242 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 18,943 shares. Asset One Limited invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 107,953 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest has 0% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.04% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 7,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock.