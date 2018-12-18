Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) had an increase of 30.16% in short interest. FDUS’s SI was 211,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 30.16% from 162,800 shares previously. With 66,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s short sellers to cover FDUS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 126,992 shares traded or 58.39% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has declined 12.31% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.31% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A

Overbrook Management Corp decreased Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) stake by 12.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Overbrook Management Corp sold 46,564 shares as Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP)’s stock declined 17.34%. The Overbrook Management Corp holds 328,178 shares with $28.28M value, down from 374,742 last quarter. Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc now has $3.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.06. About 183,460 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has risen 6.35% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Affirms Its 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHP)

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $100,459 activity. Bowles Alvin L JR sold 1,326 shares worth $100,459. On Tuesday, June 19 Hutcheson Jennifer L sold $201,888 worth of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) or 2,428 shares.

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, down 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. RHP’s profit will be $85.26 million for 10.28 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.59% EPS growth.

Overbrook Management Corp increased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 7,135 shares to 22,142 valued at $5.33M in 2018Q3. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 47,340 shares and now owns 139,945 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Ryman (NYSE:RHP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ryman had 3 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 18 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.54, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold RHP shares while 78 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 41.97 million shares or 0.70% less from 42.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech holds 0% or 2,735 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,263 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 46,071 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co reported 21,425 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.06% or 191,836 shares. Campbell & Co Adviser Ltd Company holds 3,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co invested 0.56% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability has 563 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 5,438 shares. Franklin Resource owns 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 129,442 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 8,756 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 30,000 shares. Honeywell Intl invested in 0.14% or 28,940 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0% or 7 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Fidus Investment Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.10 million shares or 0.81% less from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). West Family Investments invested in 2.15% or 620,824 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Advsr Asset Incorporated reported 0.06% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd invested 0.03% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 329,283 were reported by Muzinich Communications Incorporated. Ares Ltd Com reported 154,001 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited Co has 0.15% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 25,249 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Assoc Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Barnett invested in 600 shares. Regions Corporation reported 40,994 shares.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity. Another trade for 3,675 shares valued at $49,980 was bought by Sherard Shelby E.