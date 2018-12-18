EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had an increase of 150% in short interest. EVTZF’s SI was 1,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 150% from 600 shares previously. It closed at $12.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oz Management Lp increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 33.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp acquired 674,692 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.63%. The Oz Management Lp holds 2.71M shares with $248.53 million value, up from 2.04 million last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $7.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $73.25. About 369,316 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 11.31% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.7B; 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, makes, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postÂ–production, and transmission of television content in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $950.29 million. It offers video, audio, data/LTC/tally, fiber, and RF routers, as well as bypass and auto changeover systems, MAGNUM unified control systems, and router panels; infrastructure products comprising distribution amplifiers, converters, frame synchronizers, audio/data embedders and de-embedders, audio processing and closed captioning products, and video/audio delay systems; and multi-viewers. It has a 21.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides RF products, such as antennas, satellite modulators, monitoring, routers and switches, splitters and distribution amplifiers, demodulators, fiber transport, and power inserters and amplifiers; and compression and DTV products, including contribution encoders/decoders and IRDs, transport stream processing and IP on ramp gateways, software defined accelerated encoding/transcoding/muxing, monitoring, ASI/IP converter, multiplexers, scramblers, modulators, and control products.

Another recent and important Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Evertz Technologies – Underfollowed Canadian Stock With A 4.5% Yield And 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2017.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Boeing stock rises on dividend hike, terms of Embraer deal – Wichita Business Journal” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Boeing delivers its 787th 787 Dreamliner – Wichita Business Journal” published on December 14, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Boeing delivers 61 737s in November output boost – Wichita Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Report: New Airbus CEO launching comprehensive strategic review – Wichita Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “McConnell AFB training to be ready for Boeing KC-46 tanker – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Oz Management Lp decreased Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) stake by 104,000 shares to 9,000 valued at $65,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) stake by 500,000 shares and now owns 679,100 shares. Vistra Energy Corp was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems had 10 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, November 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research on Friday, October 12. The stock of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 1 with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of SPR in report on Thursday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) rating on Thursday, August 2. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $102 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 13 report. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Thursday, November 8.

