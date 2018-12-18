Martin Currie Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 0.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 5,267 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 894,887 shares with $147.44 million value, up from 889,620 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $370.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.37% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.98. About 15.79 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers

Analysts expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCB) to report $0.41 EPS on January, 22.PCB’s profit would be $6.55 million giving it 8.71 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Pacific City Financial Corporation’s analysts see -6.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 16,583 shares traded. Pacific City Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCB) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, August 24 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Wednesday, October 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $215 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, August 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, November 5. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Jefferies. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, August 24 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, August 24 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Friday, October 12 report. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 519 shares to 3,581 valued at $7.17M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 8,400 shares and now owns 63,313 shares. Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) was reduced too.

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking services and products to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company has market cap of $228.25 million. The firm offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, small business administration, home, and auto loans; and trade finance services.

