Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 87.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 33,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,860 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $350,000, down from 38,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 8.28M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – 40 PCT TO 50 PCT OF TOTAL SHARES OUTSTANDING WERE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SIX QUALCOMM DIRECTORS, WITH OTHER FOUR GETTING MORE THAN 50 PCT – WSJ, CITING; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Troubles to Persist Even as Broadcom Pursuit Blocked; 12/03/2018 – US says it confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 20.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 19,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 118,425 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.61 million, up from 98,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $99.27. About 126,771 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 20.44% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfol; 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfo; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $8.32 million activity. 9,048 shares valued at $524,895 were sold by Rosenberg Donald J on Thursday, December 13. AMON CRISTIANO R sold $1.10 million worth of stock.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 15.69 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.76 million activity. $1.13 million worth of stock was sold by MCCLAINE DOUGLAS K on Tuesday, October 30. On Tuesday, November 6 the insider Krause Kenneth D. sold $168,204. Blanco Steven C. Sr. also sold $335,687 worth of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 136,216 shares to 594,074 shares, valued at $33.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,195 shares, and cut its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS).

