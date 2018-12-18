Papp L Roy & Associates decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 45.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 22,830 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 20.85%. The Papp L Roy & Associates holds 27,230 shares with $1.96 million value, down from 50,060 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $70.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 6.12 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Ex-Chairman to Leave Amid Plans to Buy Company; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Believes Independent Chairman Is Now More Appropriate; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue — 3rd Update; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom promises to make the US the ‘global leader’ in 5G if Qualcomm merger goes through; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump blocks Singapore tech giant’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm over national security concerns…

EXCELLON RESOURCES INC NEW ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) had a decrease of 27.59% in short interest. EXLLF’s SI was 320,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 27.59% from 441,900 shares previously. With 60,300 avg volume, 5 days are for EXCELLON RESOURCES INC NEW ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:EXLLF)’s short sellers to cover EXLLF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4699. About 20,862 shares traded. Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico. The company has market cap of $46.56 million. The firm primarily explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal property is the Platosa property consisting of 75 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 15.78 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. On Thursday, September 27 the insider ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold $61,642. 18,323 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares with value of $1.10M were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R. Rosenberg Donald J had sold 6,297 shares worth $347,746 on Friday, November 23.