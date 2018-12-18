Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 1.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 20,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $256.59 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $150.04. About 353,646 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 18.31% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 124.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 10,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27 million, up from 8,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 1.06 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has declined 0.49% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $534.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,075 shares to 3,189 shares, valued at $659,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 24,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,209 shares, and cut its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WSM shares while 122 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 86.25 million shares or 1.05% less from 87.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schroder Inv Management Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Axa accumulated 40,500 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 19,272 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 825,192 shares. 168,911 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Bokf Na invested 0.03% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Creative Planning accumulated 3,344 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 581,467 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 14,215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Management Lc owns 8,912 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 45,690 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Moreover, Kornitzer Management Ks has 0.33% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 313,360 shares. Legacy Prtn holds 0.33% or 10,769 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 4 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 24 Hold. Therefore 12% are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 125 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 2 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, July 14 by Barclays Capital. The rating was initiated by Topeka Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 24 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the shares of WSM in report on Thursday, August 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, October 8. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, August 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 25 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 17 with “Equal-Weight”. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49.0 target in Thursday, September 28 report. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 14.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. Hayes Janet sold $300,259 worth of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Friday, June 29. $302,550 worth of stock was sold by Greener Anthony on Monday, July 2.

Among 21 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Parker-Hannifin had 102 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 11 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Friday, January 19 to “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 13 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Tuesday, August 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $109 target. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, December 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Friday, April 21 report. Jefferies maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Wednesday, June 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 18. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of PH in report on Tuesday, November 8 to “Neutral” rating.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $57.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 24,499 shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $538.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 42,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $704,241 activity. 1,605 shares valued at $283,377 were sold by Leonti Joseph R on Wednesday, September 5.