Parsons Capital Management Inc increased Unilever Plc (UL) stake by 654.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parsons Capital Management Inc acquired 30,698 shares as Unilever Plc (UL)’s stock declined 3.56%. The Parsons Capital Management Inc holds 35,386 shares with $1.95M value, up from 4,688 last quarter. Unilever Plc now has $141.00 billion valuation. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is up 4.24% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 07/03/2018 – Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever sues former top officials for data theft – Mint; 15/03/2018 – Setback for Theresa May after Unilever moves base from UK; 07/03/2018 – Investing.com: Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 12/04/2018 – Unilever Nigeria Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS WEAK PRICING WAS EXPECTED, AND DUE TO DIFFICULTIES IN BRAZIL, NORTH AMERICA AND UK; 22/03/2018 – UNILEVER TOP 10 SHAREHOLDER COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE “DISAPPOINTED” BY COMPANY’S LACK OF ENGAGEMENT OVER HEADQUARTER MOVE

EXCO RES INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:XCOOQ) had a decrease of 3.07% in short interest. XCOOQ’s SI was 429,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.07% from 443,500 shares previously. With 35,800 avg volume, 12 days are for EXCO RES INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:XCOOQ)’s short sellers to cover XCOOQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.045. About 19,919 shares traded. EXCO Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOOQ) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

EXCO Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of onshore oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays in the United States. The company has market cap of $971,793. The firm holds interests in approximately 82,100 net acres located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales of East Texas and North Louisiana; approximately 49,300 net acres situated in the Eagle Ford shale of South Texas; and approximately 127,000 net acres of prospective area located in the Marcellus shale, as well as approximately 40,000 net acres of prospective area located in the Utica shale of the Appalachian basin. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 476.7 billion cubic feet equivalent of gas and oil; and operated 1,155 gross wells.